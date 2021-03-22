Convicted murderer, sex offender to be released from prison and live in Petersburg

“After the news that Joyner was granted parole, Sarah Jamison’s family knew the day would come when Joyner would be released. Thankfully the family had time to prepare themselves mentally and emotionally for this date. However, the family and I remain absolutely opposed to his release. Joyner was tried by a jury and convicted of Murder and Attempted Rape. He received a sentence of Life plus 10 years. He has made no public expression of remorse. We have no information that he has changed in any way. After reading the transcripts of his interviews and the statements of the witnesses in this murder case, one fact remained clear: Gregory Joyner is a cold-blooded killed. I pray that he has changed. Citizens of this Commonwealth should not have to live in fear that he hasn’t. I renew my call for more transparency and accountability of the Virginia Parole Board.”