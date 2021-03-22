Man found shot to death in car in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man found dead in a car Monday afternoon has been identified by police as 26-year-old William Perry.
Just before 1 p.m., Perry was found dead from a gunshot wound in a car on Tuckaseegee Road.
Witnesses told police that an armed man may have been inside a nearby apartment on Arborwood Drive. After searching the area, police said the shooter was not in the home and the area was deemed to be safe.
Officers at the scene had a large portion of the parking lot, in front of and behind the homes, taped off as they investigated.
The apartment complex was opened back up.
“Because of the nature of this, we requested SWAT come and evaluate that,” said CMPD Maj. Brian Foley. “We want to de-escalate a situation like that, so if there is a potential we could have an armed suspect, we want to make sure we take all of the steps necessary to ensure, not only people who are involved, but our personnel, people who live in the area are all safe. This is all about safety.’
Currently, no arrests have been made.
Police say they have made contact with a person of interest, but aren’t fully sure they are the shooter.
No further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Two miles away, there were two shootings on Hovis Road.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.