Charlotte City Council to listen to public concerns, opinions on 2040 plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What will Charlotte look like in 20 years?
That’s going to be the big question discussed Monday in one of the most important city council meetings of the year.
There is a long list of people signed up to share their concerns and thoughts about the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. There are 106 people signed up to speak.
The plan would allow duplexes and triplexes in neighborhoods that are currently only single-family, to make neighborhoods more affordable, more walkable and reduce segregation.
The 2040 plan started hitting some speed bumps two weeks ago when councilmembers were concerned that feedback from residents, developers and neighborhood associations wasn’t being reflected in the plan. In response, the city set up listening sessions to hear what people had to say about the plan.
Last Thursday afternoon, real estate leaders, environmentalists and artists gathered virtually to tell city staff what they thought about the 2040 plan.
One of those people was Charles Breitbart, who is president of the Park Ridge Homeowner’s Association. Park Ridge is right on the border between Charlotte and Pineville and has a mix of single-family, duplexes and condos.
“There are some things that need to be fixed,” Breitbart said. “When you add all of that in there and multiple families, there are a lot of challenges that come about that also become challenges for code enforcement,” Breitbart said.
The session starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
