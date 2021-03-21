PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Juvenile charged in connection to shooting at Northlake Mall

Two adults and a juvenile are facing charges in the case.
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile has been charged in the shooting at Northlake Mall Saturday afternoon.

Police said the juvenile. whose name has not been released, is facing a charge of attempted murder of another juvenile.

The shooter was taken into custody without incident on Sunday.

‘They just started screaming’: Woman describes panicky moment during reported shooting at Northlake Mall

Northlake Mall was evacuated after a reported shooting around 4 p.m.

Police said they found evidence of a shooting but did not find anyone who had been shot.

Officers responded after receiving a call about a single gunshot fired inside, near the food court and AMC movie theater.

Kelli Holmes, who was inside the mall during the chaos, told WBTV she became scared when she saw a mass casualty evacuation bus outside, and SWAT Team run inside the mall.

“We were at Hollister and I was getting a package, and my wife was at the front of the store,” Holmes said. “She heard gunshots, and then she came actually running out with all these other people when they just started screaming.”

Officers designated a “family reunification area” at Belk’s lower-level parking lot.

Officers secured the area.

Police said three people were injured during the evacuation unrelated to the shooting.

“I thought they were joking, and then my wife came running and got out and grabbed me,” Holmes said. “And we just started running through the back hallways, through the back of the stores with all these other people from other stores.”

Officials say tactical medics were on scene assisting.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

