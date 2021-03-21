Deputies: Fraudulent business claiming to be based out of western Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office warning the community about a fraudulent business advertised online as being located in the western part of the county.
Several reports have been made to deputies stating that they have attempted to purchase a tractor or piece of farm equipment through a website for a company named B&C Tractor Trader. The website, www.bctractors.com, lists the business at 1686 Carson Road, in Woodleaf, but the business doesn’t exist. In fact, this property is a private residence and the property owner has also reported customers stopping by to ask about the farm equipment sales business.
“I’ve never heard of it. I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve never heard of it. They say it’s on Carson Road, there’s nothing out there by dairy,” said Cindy Webb at the Woodleaf BP. “I know that place doesn’t exist, not where they’re saying it’s supposed to be”
So far, deputies say one victim has reported that they have been defrauded out of $11,000 from a purchase made for a tractor, and never received it. Calls from out of the state have been made as well reporting the fraud.
“We have had a complaint from an individual from out of state that attempted to make a purchase on a tractor and did actually send money, in excess of $10,000 and haven’t received their tractor and certainly are not going to,” said Major John Sifford, “so they have been defrauded out of their money.”
Deputies have reported the site to the Federal Trade Commission as a fraudulent webpage, and the Better Business Bureau has confirmed that an investigation has been open by them into the matter as well.
Citizens are urged not to make major purchases through companies without having a rating through the BBB, or visiting the location and inspecting the product first. The website seems to be legitimate and professionally done, and by its appearances, no one would know it wasn’t a real business. The phone number listed for the company appears to be local, and victims report professionally sounding staff who communicate with them about potential sales.
At this time, the website is still active but deputies say they are doing what they can to have it removed and the creator identified.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.