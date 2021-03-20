Rabid raccoon found in Gaston County

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A case of rabies has been confirmed in Gaston County.
The Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement Division received word that a dog had attacked a raccoon in a pasture off Landers Chapel Road in Cherryville March 17.
The raccoon was impounded and sent to the North Carolina Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh. Two days later, the lab confirmed the raccoon had rabies.
The dog was up-to-date on its rabies vaccination and received a booster shot.
Animal Care and Enforcement Specialists began a canvass of the areas where the raccoon was found to advise residents of the incident and to verify pet rabies vaccinations.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.