Georgia church disowns suspect, says he betrayed faith

Georgia church disowns suspect, says he betrayed faith
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers to the Gold Spa massage parlor in Atlanta, Wednesday afternoon, March 17, 2021, the day after eight people were killed at three massage spas in the Atlanta area. Authorities have arrested 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long in the shootings at massage parlors in Atlanta and one in Cherokee County. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) (Source: Ben Gray)
By Associated Press | March 20, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 3:23 PM

MILTON, G.A. (AP) - The church attended by the white man charged with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, most of them women of Asian descent, has condemned the shootings and says they run contrary to the gospel and the church’s teachings.

Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton also will remove 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long from its membership. Crabapple Baptist says it deeply regrets “the fear and pain Asian-Americans are experiencing as a result of Aaron’s inexcusable actions.”

The church also says it doesn’t teach that acts of violence are acceptable against “certain ethnicities or against women.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.