Geo Baker speaks loudly, lifts Rutgers past Clemson 60-56
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: Geo Baker #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates against the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (Source: Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos)
By Tim Booth (Associated Press) | March 20, 2021 at 3:18 AM EDT - Updated March 20 at 3:18 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Geo Baker scored 13 points, including the decisive layup with 10 seconds left, and the 10th-seeded Scarlet Knights toppled No. 7 seed Clemson 60-56 in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.

Rutgers was last selected for the NCAAs in 1991, an appearance that ended with a first-round loss to Arizona State.

The Scarlet Knights’ last victory in the tournament came in 1983 against a school that’s since changed its name from Southwest Louisiana to just Louisiana.

That 38-year drought is now over for Rutgers, which will face No. 2 seed Houston on Sunday.

Aamir Sims led Clemson with 15 points.

