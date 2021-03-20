Geo Baker speaks loudly, lifts Rutgers past Clemson 60-56

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: Geo Baker #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates against the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (Source: Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos)