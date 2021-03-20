Geo Baker speaks loudly, lifts Rutgers past Clemson 60-56

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Geo Baker scored 13 points, including the decisive layup with 10 seconds left, and the 10th-seeded Scarlet Knights toppled No. 7 seed Clemson 60-56 in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.
Rutgers was last selected for the NCAAs in 1991, an appearance that ended with a first-round loss to Arizona State.
The Scarlet Knights’ last victory in the tournament came in 1983 against a school that’s since changed its name from Southwest Louisiana to just Louisiana.
That 38-year drought is now over for Rutgers, which will face No. 2 seed Houston on Sunday.
Aamir Sims led Clemson with 15 points.
