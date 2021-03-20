Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man who robbed Dollar General store at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for the man responsible for robbing a Dollar General store in south Charlotte.
The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, February 28 at the Dollar General store located at 6217 South Blvd.
Surveillance footage from the store shows a man in a hooded sweatshirt and surgical mask approach one of the store employees near a cash register. Police say the man in the sweatshirt was armed with a gun.
“The suspect then walked up to the victim, put his hand on his shoulder, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded cash from the register and safe,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Johnson said the store safe couldn’t be opened immediately, but the suspect was committed to waiting until an employee could gain entry into the safe.
“His main purpose was to obtain cash from this business by any means necessary, by use of weapon, and that’s what he did,” said Johnson.
The detective said the suspect had to wait about 10 minutes until an employee was able to get the safe open. Johnson said it’s unusual to see a suspect spend so much time in a business during an armed robbery.
“That’s why I believe he was more of an experienced suspect because nobody normally stays in a store for approximately 10 minutes. Usually people are in and out in two to three minutes,” said the detective.
Johnson said customers in the store didn’t even realize a robbery was happening. He said that may be because the suspect’s attire didn’t stick out.
“He could’ve appeared to be a regular customer inside the store. Nowadays, these surgical masks or the COVID-19 masks that people are wearing nowadays, it conceals people’s identity and people are getting used to seeing these things where it’s become normal,” explained Johnson.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
