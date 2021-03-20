Cool and breezy - but rain free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a few dry days coming our way. The trade-off is cooler than average temperatures.
Today will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The average high is now in the mid 60s. It will be breezy at times too. Winds will be 10-15mph but gusts could be 20+mph. Tonight will be another cool one. Lows will fall to the mid 30s. It will be closer to freezing in the mountains and foothills. It would be a good idea to take care of any plants you may be worried about.
Sunday will be a tad warmer. Highs will be in the low 60s with plenty of sun. Lows fall to the low 40.
Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. The rain should continue to stay away.
By Wednesday, a small shower chance will return ahead of the next system. There’s a 30% chance. Highs will be in the low 70s. The better rain chance arrives on Thursday. There could be thunderstorms too. Highs will reach the low 70s.
That rain will move away on Friday, but we will keep the mild air around. Highs will remain in the low 70s.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
