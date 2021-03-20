Cool and breezy - but rain free

Today will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The average high is now in the mid 60s. It will be breezy at times too. Winds will be 10-15mph but gusts could be 20+mph. Tonight will be another cool one. Lows will fall to the mid 30s. It will be closer to freezing in the mountains and foothills. It would be a good idea to take care of any plants you may be worried about.