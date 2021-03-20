Concord road closures planned for the week of March 21

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Two separate road closures are planned next week in the City of Concord. The first week-long closure will impact Shenandoah Drive Southwest near the Carolando Estates Subdivision. The second closure will shut down a portion of Old Charlotte Road Southwest beginning Thursday, March 25.
Shenandoah Drive Southwest Closure
Shenandoah Drive SW will be closed between the intersection of Ranchway Drive SW and Pulaski Drive SW, from Monday, March 22 through Monday, March 29 for utility construction. This work was postponed last week due to inclement weather.
Residents on Shenandoah Drive SW and Artdale Road SW will be detoured to Ranchway Drive SW into Carolando Estates during this closure.
Residents of Carolando Estates who use Shenandoah Drive SW as an exit or entrance to the subdivision will need to use the main entrance for the duration of this project.
Old Charlotte Road Southwest Closure
City of Concord Water Resources crews will close a portion of Old Charlotte Road SW from Swink Street SW to Sunderland Road SW to perform maintenance on water and sewer lines. Weather permitting, this portion of the road will be closed from 7pm on Thursday, March 25 until 2am on Friday, March 26.
During this road closure, water customers will not experience any disruption to their water service.
