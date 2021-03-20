Concord named 2020 Tree City USA

In 2020, to further promote the city’s commitment to a healthy urban forest, the city created a Memorial Tree Program. This program allows residents to purchase and donate a tree in honor of a loved one or commemorative event. The city plants donated trees between November and February, as these are the optimal months for tree planting. The city also provides a warranty on the tree for the first three years and provides necessary maintenance in perpetuity while the tree is healthy and viable. The community response to the Memorial Tree Program has been overwhelmingly positive with more than half of the available memorial trees purchased to date.