Concord named 2020 Tree City USA

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord was recognized for the second year in a row as a Tree City USA by the national Arbor Day Foundation. This recognition follows Concord’s continued commitment to effective urban forest management.
As one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, Concord is committed to responsible growth and urban development that recognizes the value and importance of a healthy tree canopy. The city maintains a 2:1 goal of planting two new trees for every tree removed. The city earned its second Tree City USA designation by meeting the program’s four core standards: a tree conservation board or department; a tree care ordinance; an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has on a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Concord are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
“Concord understands the importance of having healthy trees and greenspace to reduce airborne pollutants, reduce surface temperatures, control soil erosion, and slow surface water runoff in our city,” said Bill Leake, Arborist for the City of Concord. “Additionally, trees add aesthetic value making everyday life in our city more enjoyable.”
In 2020, to further promote the city’s commitment to a healthy urban forest, the city created a Memorial Tree Program. This program allows residents to purchase and donate a tree in honor of a loved one or commemorative event. The city plants donated trees between November and February, as these are the optimal months for tree planting. The city also provides a warranty on the tree for the first three years and provides necessary maintenance in perpetuity while the tree is healthy and viable. The community response to the Memorial Tree Program has been overwhelmingly positive with more than half of the available memorial trees purchased to date.
Residents interested purchasing a memorial tree may do so by visiting the program’s website and filling out an application.
For more information on the Memorial Tree Program, contact the City of Concord Arborist, Bill Leake, at 704-920-5393.
