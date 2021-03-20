Concord home damaged in early morning fire

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Fire Department responded to an early morning fire Saturday.
The department arrived at a home off Swing Street Southwest shortly before 7 a.m. Smoke could be seen from the attic area on three sides.
Three people were reported inside the home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape without injuries.
Firefighters had the fire under control in fewer than 10 minutes with the help of 26 responding firefighters.
Assisting agencies were the City of Concord Electric Department and Concord Police Department.
Crews estimate there was about $7,500 in damage to the home. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
