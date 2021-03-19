UNC Charlotte students looking forward to fall semester with more in-person opportunities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting this fall, the campus of UNC Charlotte will resume some pre-pandemic operations.
The announcement comes as COVID-19 vaccines become increasingly available and infection rates and hospitalizations, for the most part, continue to decrease across the state of North Carolina.
Residence halls will operate at full capacity along with other campus buildings like dining halls.
Face-to-face classes will also resume to pre-pandemic levels.
It’s unfamiliar territory for freshmen students like Mia Nguyen, but she says she’s looking forward to the new beginnings.
“[I’m] honestly really excited. I’ll be a little bit anxious but only because we haven’t really experienced that since we’re freshmen,” Nguyen said.
Sophomore Khoa Nguyen says online learning has been a challenge and it’s time to be back in the classroom.
“I’m a pre-med student so online learning is hard enough so trying to form those connections with your professor is especially difficult,” Khoa said.
The McNeill family drove all the way from New Jersey to tour the campus Thursday. Their daughter Mya isn’t committed yet but says having full access makes it worth considering.
“I think it makes the whole college experience worth it to be able to be in dorms and residence halls,” McNeill said.
Freshman Roshna Ragunathan says she’s met most of her peers behind the screen but is optimistic the new changes will mean more in-person meetings and connections.
“Most meetings have been online, so I haven’t been that involved on campus but now that everything is returning back to normal, I hope to become more involved,” Ragunathan said.
While it’s an exciting time, students and staff are reminded to continue practicing safety precautions.
Khoa says he’s looking forward to getting the community feeling back he had his first semester before the pandemic but wants to make sure everything is done safely.
“I promote going back in person 100 percent but safely, that’s the most important part. If it’s not safe then what are we doing this for?”
Employees will also return back to their offices and all campus services will be offered in person.
The university also says it’s considering having fans at sports but the exact capacity is still being determined with the state.
