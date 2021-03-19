NWS confirms tornado with 85mph winds touched down in High Point, N.C.

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service in Raleigh confirmed that a tornado with 85 mph peak winds touched down in High Point, North Carolina Thursday.
Preliminary NWS Tornado damage survey revealed the tornado.
The tornado received an EF-0 rating and happened around 5:01 p.m. Estimated peak winds were 85 miles per hour with a path length of one mile and a maximum width of 100 yards.
NWS officials say this tornado remained on the ground for about five minutes.
There were no reported injuries in this tornado although surveys are still ongoing.
Additional investigation will take place through the day Friday into Saturday.
