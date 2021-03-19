NWS confirms three tornadoes touched down in North Carolina from Thursday’s severe weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service in Raleigh confirmed three tornadoes touched down in North Carolina as severe weather rolled through the state Thursday.
Preliminary NWS Tornado damage survey revealed the tornadoes.
A tornado with 100 mph peak winds touched down in northwestern Orange County.
The Orange County tornado received an EF-1 rating and happened around 6:04 p.m. Estimated peak winds were 100 miles per hours with a path length of 4.25 miles and a maximum width of 200 yards.
NWS officials say this tornado remained on the ground for about six minutes. There were no injuries reported with this tornado.
A tornado with 100 mph peak winds touched down near Whitsett, NC near the Guilford and Alamance county line.
The Whitsett tornado received an EF-1 rating and happened around 5:38 p.m. Estimated peak winds were 100 miles per hours with a path length of 2.5 miles and a maximum width of 200 yards.
NWS officials say this tornado remained on the ground for about five minutes. There were no injuries reported with this tornado.
A tornado with 85 mph peak winds touched down in High Point, North Carolina, the NWS confirms.
The High Point tornado received an EF-0 rating and happened around 5:01 p.m. Estimated peak winds were 85 miles per hour with a path length of one mile and a maximum width of 100 yards.
NWS officials say this tornado remained on the ground for about five minutes. There were no reported injuries in this tornado although surveys are still ongoing.
Additional investigation will take place through the day Friday into Saturday.
