Newton police searching for armed robbery suspect
The suspect wanted in an armed robbery in downtown Newton. (Source: Newton Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 18, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 9:32 PM

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Newton Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the Truist / BB&T located on North Main Avenue around 3:12 p.m. When they got there, they were told a suspect entered the bank, presented the teller with a black bag, and demanded money while showing a gun.

The teller complied with the suspect’s demands. He then left the bank and was last seen running north on Main Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Black male standing about 6′0″ – 6′2″ and weighing between 200-220 pounds. He was described as wearing a black coat with a hood down low on his face, a black mask, black gloves, blue jeans and black shoes.

He possibly left the area in a gray, four door Hyundai sedan with a sunroof.

The car an armed bank robbery suspect is believed to have gotten away Thursday in Newton. (Source: Newton Police Department)

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Lt. David Coffman at 828-695-4264 or dcoffman@newtonnc.gov.

