N.C. lawmakers urged to pump the brakes on controversial underage driving law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents and students are asking for a full stop on a North Carolina law that ties driving privileges to good grades.
The state law - passed in the late 1990s - says a driving permit or license should be revoked for anyone under 18-years-old who either drops out of school or is not passing 70 percent of their courses.
It isn’t a law that has just sat on the books: that NCDOT showed between March 1, 2020 and March 1, 2021, 858 North Carolina students had their licenses suspended because of failing grades.
One of those young drivers includes high school student Landon Brewer.
“I just want to go to work and do stuff,” said Landon, who works as a volunteer firefighter. “I can’t do none of that. I don’t have a ride anywhere.”
Landon’s mother, Amanda Brewer, believes this law is impractical, particularly now. She says her son joins many others in struggling with an unconventional school year due to the pandemic and online learning.
“It’s not just my child; there are other children who’ve received this as well,” said Amanda. “It’s just not right. It’s not fair to any child during this time.”
The law was originally intended to motivate students to do well in their classes. However, North Carolina lawmakers are taking a second look.
A spokesperson with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction says the agency is in talks with lawmakers about changing the law.
Until then, they are asking that school districts be lenient in enforcing it.
“I don’t think the school should have anything to do with this,” said Landon.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.