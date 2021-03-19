Molly’s Kids: A global prayer for Riley Faith

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Please welcome Riley Faith as the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids. Riley is a 4-year-old in Simpsonville, South Carolina, about an hour outside Charlotte. She battles a grave prognosis. This happy girl lives with her parents and two sisters, and her Mimi (her motivated grandmother) says she’d like to educate us about what her beautiful granddaughter is handling. Prepare yourself: It’s a lot.
Riley Faith has adrenocortical carcinoma (commonly referred to as ACC). This is a Stage 4 cancer. It’s rare, aggressive, and difficult to treat. Last September, Riley Faith had a large tumor the size of two grapefruits, lodged in her adrenal gland. By the time it was removed, it had already spread to her lungs.
She endured four rounds of chemotherapy, none of which were successful in shrinking the cancer.
That’s one of the things her Mimi wanted us to all know: Chemo doesn’t always work. You put young children through harsh medicines -- many meant for adults because rare pediatric cancers don’t often have funding or treatments -- and then you find out they didn’t kill the cancer.
Riley Faith is now going through immunotherapy. Her family has high hopes. Mimi says she has to travel to New York every three weeks to receive treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Here are the raw facts: Riley Faith was given a 20% chance for 3 years of survival. She was given 10% change to live 5 years. Yet, look at her. And look at the other photos below in comments. She still carries on with a smile.
Mimi runs a Facebook page to share updates as the family asks for global prayer, and a miracle to save their girl. You can find the FB page here: Riley Faith.
I keep typing “Riley Faith.” Faith is actually her middle name. But it seems fitting, and important to emphasize. Her family says they live with this middle name as a part of their life mission, and it is no accident that’s the name she was given.
Riley Faith’s two sisters -- one older and one younger -- have similar middle-named themes. Olivia Hope is 8-years old. Liliana Grace is a 1-year-old.
“She just wants a chance to live,” said her Mimi. “She just wants to grow up. I believe in miracles. Our whole family does. If the coronavirus can spread around the world then so can prayer for a 4-year-old who needs a miracle.”
Whew.
Thoughts today -- and beyond -- to Riley Faith... her Mimi... her well-named sisters... and her parents, Rachael Davie and Matthew Steep. Welcome to #MollysKids.
The Good, the Bad, and the Always Real.
-Molly
