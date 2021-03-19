Molly’s Kids: A global prayer for Riley Faith

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Please welcome Riley Faith as the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids. Riley is a 4-year-old in Simpsonville, South Carolina, about an hour outside Charlotte. She battles a grave prognosis. This happy girl lives with her parents and two sisters, and her Mimi (her motivated grandmother) says she’d like to educate us about what her beautiful granddaughter is handling. Prepare yourself: It’s a lot.