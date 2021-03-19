Mecklenburg County advises against travel for spring break due to risk of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County does not want you to travel during the spring break holiday due to the risk of catching and spreading the coronavirus.
On Friday, Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) issued an advisory against travel over the spring break holiday.
The reason, officials say, is because traveling involves increased exposure for contracting COVID-19 for numerous reasons.
A county-provided list below outlines some of the risks:
- Increased contact with larger number of persons who may be infected in venues such as airports, train stations, bus terminals, conferences, events etc.
- Inability to social distance yourself from others, e.g. on an airplane or being in close quarters with others on a cruise.
- Spreading the disease to others, even if you are asymptomatic.
- Travel could be suspended or interrupted, quarantines put into effect and borders closed at any time leaving you stranded or required to stay out of the U.S. and/or away from home for extended periods of time.
As pandemics can change quickly and unpredictably, travelers are reminded to stay current with COVID-19 developments and travel advice found at The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel site: CDC Coronavirus (COVID-19) Travel.
If you must travel, county officials say to take these steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:
- If you are eligible, get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before you travel. Eligible individuals may find more information about setting an appointment or joining the waitlist for a COVID-19 vaccination at: MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.
- Get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before you travel. Keep a copy of your test results with you during travel in case you are asked for them. Do NOT travel if you test positive.
- Check travel restrictions before you go. State, local, and territorial governments may have travel restrictions in place, including testing requirements, stay-at-home orders, and quarantine requirements upon arrival. Follow all state, local, and territorial travel restrictions.
- If traveling by air, check if your airline requires any health information, testing, or other documents. Local policies at your destination may require you to be tested for COVID-19. If you test positive on arrival, you may be required to isolate for a period of time.
- If you plan to travel internationally, you will need to get tested no more than three days before you travel by air into the U.S. and show your negative result to the airline before you board your flight, or be prepared to show documentation of recovery (proof of a recent positive viral test and a letter from your healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel). See CDC International Travel.
- Practice the 3Ws: WEAR a face covering; WAIT six feet apart and avoid close contact; and WASH your hands often or use hand sanitizer.
- Get tested again with a viral test 3-5 days after you return from your trip and stay home and self-quarantine for a full seven days after travel, even if your test is negative. If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.
For additional questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or COVID testing, call the MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish). If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, contact the Mecklenburg County Transportation System at 980-314-7600.
If you have questions specifically related to the CDC Travel Guidelines visit: CDC Coronavirus (COVID-19) Travel.
