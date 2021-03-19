Leftover rain to taper down, chilly temps expected through weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Leftover rain will pull away this morning and quickly taper down as the storm pulls away. In its wake, chilly northerly breezes will ensure we don’t budge beyond the 50s today under mostly cloudy skies.
Patchy clouds – but likely dry conditions – will hold tonight with overnight low temperatures cooling to around freezing for most neighborhoods by Saturday morning. In the mountains, overnight readings will be even colder, bottoming out in the middle 20s.
Saturday is the first day of Spring, but it’ll actually feel more like mid-February with cool afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s. A persistent northerly breeze will only add to the chill.
Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with afternoon readings inching up into the lower 60s.
The warming trend continues into next week, with mid to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday, with lower 70s expected Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers are possible for Wednesday and there may be a few thunderstorms that enter the picture on Thursday, yet there is still uncertainty with exact rainfall timing and coverage.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
