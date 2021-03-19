Large tree smashes cars in Salisbury neighborhood

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A large tree fell, smashing cars in a Salisbury neighborhood Friday morning.
The incident happened at a home in the Westcliff subdivision of Salisbury around 11 a.m.
Salisbury Fire Department responded to a reported rescue assignment with a fallen tree on the home and vehicles in the area.
Firefighters say there was no rescue situation or injuries.
While there was only minor damage to the house, there was significant damage to vehicles after the tree smashed them in.
