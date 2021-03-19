Gov. Cooper orders all flags to half-staff to honor Ga. spa shooting victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Friday ordered all state and U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the Atlanta-area spa shootings.
The flags will be flown at half-staff immediately and will remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, March 22. Eight people were killed in the Georgia shootings at three metro Atlanta massage businesses.
Seven of the slain were women, and six of them were of Asian descent. Authorities have not released all of the victims’ names but did identify 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 44-year-old Daoyou Feng and 49-year-old Xiaojie Tan, who owned one of the massage businesses.
“As we come together to end the spread of COVID-19, we must come together to end racial and ethnic prejudice and violence,” Gov. Cooper said. “This year we’ve seen an alarming increase in anti-Asian hate speech and violence and it must end now.”
The day before Cooper’s announcement, CBS reported President Joe Biden ordered flags at the White House and on federal grounds in the U.S. and abroad to be flown at half-staff as well in honor of the victims.
On Wednesday, Biden said he and first lady Dr. Jill Biden “are keeping everyone impacted by the shootings in Atlanta in our prayers.”
The President tweeted, “We don’t yet know the motive, but what we do know is that the Asian-American community is feeling enormous pain tonight. The recent attacks against the community are un-American. They must stop.”
Police have charged 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long with the slayings.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.