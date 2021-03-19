Dry weekend ahead with cold mornings and cool afternoons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for this evening and tonight, with cold temperatures developing overnight. Overnight low temperatures are expected to cool to around freezing by Saturday morning. The N.C. mountains will see Saturday morning low temperatures in the mid-20s.
The spring equinox is officially at 5:47 a.m. Saturday, March 20. Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies, with cool afternoon temperatures. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid to upper 50s around Charlotte, to upper 40s in the mountains.
Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures back in the lower 60s.
A warming trend develops for next week, with mid 60s for Monday and Tuesday, and around 70° Wednesday through Friday. Scattered rain is possible for Thursday into Friday, yet there is still uncertainty with exact rainfall timing and coverage.
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
