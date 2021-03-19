Countries around the world have some unusual rules to combat coronavirus

During France’s first lockdown in March 2020, the rules were even more stringent. People had to download and fill out a form each time they needed to leave the house. Police would check the forms to make sure the person had a legitimate reason to be outside, and issued fines up to $150 for violations. At that time, people could only exercise within a 2 km radius (about 1.2 miles) of their homes and recreational cycling was banned.