CMS superintendent to recommend giving middle, high school students even more in-person learning days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is recommending to send middle and high school students back for in-person learning for even more days a week.
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston will soon present a recommendation for moving middle and high school students to Plan A (minimal social distancing) per recently enacted legislation allowing North Carolina school districts to do so.
The plan is likely to have middle and high school students receiving in-person learning four days each week.
This formal recommendation will happen at the Tuesday, March 23 regular meeting of the CMS Board of Education.
Communication to CMS staff, families, and students will be shared immediately following action adopted by the Board.
Currently, CMS has all elementary school students receiving in-person learning four days a week from March 22 until May 11. Wednesday is a remote-learning day for all students.
Middle school and high school students are currently placed into two groups of in-person learning for two days a week until May 11.
Pre-kindergarten and students with disabilities continue daily in-person learning from March 15 to May 28.
Full Remote Academy will still be offered, however, CMS is not offering open changes in between plans unless there is specific criteria met.
