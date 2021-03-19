App State edged by Norfolk State 54-53 in NCAA First Four

Forrest, who scored 13 of his team-high 18 points after halftime, catalyzed a furious second-half comeback after the Mountaineers trailed by 16 at the break. His deep 3-pointer with 7:43 on the clock gave the Mountaineers their first lead at 46-45 since the game’s opening minutes and was part of a 16-0 run that built App State’s advantage to 51-45.