An asteroid the size of the Golden Gate Bridge to make “very close encounter” with Earth this weekend

2001 FO32 is quickly approaching our planet, set to come within 1.25 million miles of Earth at 11:02 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 21, just one day after the spring equinox. That’s close enough for NASA to classify it as “potentially hazardous” in its database of near-Earth asteroids, a designation that is given when an asteroid comes within about 4.65 million miles of Earth, and is larger than 500 feet in diameter.