UPDATE: South Carolina DHEC still investigating odor, not many answers yet

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) -As of Friday, South Carolina’s state health agency has received 385 odor reports and counting.
Most of those reports come from Lancaster and York Counties. We learned just a few hours ago the agency is still in the data gathering phase of the odor we have been reporting on since last week. WBTV asked DHEC the questions you have been wondering since the smell arrived.
To some, it smells like rotten eggs. To others, it smells like stinky trash. However, everyone agrees that it needs to go.
”If it wasn’t here before it shouldn’t be here now,” says Brandon Hafer, who lives in the neighborhood.
Hafer lives in a neighborhood 13 miles from the suspected source. He has been waiting for answers since our report last week.
”I have been here for 18, 19 years and in the 19 years I’ve been here this is the first time I have ever smelt something that strong ever,” he says.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control still does not have many answers yet. However, they are working on it. Director of Environmental Affairs Myra Reece says New Indy Containerboard is just one of the odor suspects. According to her, the team has been in the Lancaster/York area every day investigating the odors. She says New Indy is in constant communication with the agency and team on the ground. The paper mill is a part of a “in-depth review.”
”Before we can figure out what the solutions are we have to with confidence identify which truly is the source,” says Reece.
Those solutions may take longer than expected. Reece says there is no set timeline for when the investigation could wrap up. They want to make sure they rule out every single potential cause of the odor.
”We want to make sure we do our due diligence and we’re not leaving any stone unturned,” says Reece.
Some say that is not the news they want to hear when they are having migraines and nausea. In the meeting, DHEC Director of the Office of Applied Science & Community Engagement Fran Marshall explains that no one has had long-term effects as of yet. Marshall calls the nausea and headaches “transient” health effects. This means that a person is only feeling symptoms when the smell comes around. However, if they leave or the odor stays away for awhile, the symptoms disappear.
WBTV has been getting reports from people on the ground saying they are struggling with symptoms. Veronika Dubar, who lives in Catawba five miles from the plant, says she has been getting migraines specifically from the smell. It has gotten so bad, according to her, that she has to take prescription medicine. She says she is not the only one.
”We don’t want anybody to have any kind of health effects but we’re not seeing the long term types of illnesses or health effects,” says Marshall.
DHEC says this sulfur level is meeting the standard on all of the nearby monitors. According to DHEC Chief of the Bureau of Air Quality Rhonda Thompson, the sulfur levels are not any higher than they normally would be. Sulfur has “a low odor threshold” which means people can smell it very easily. It does not mean the levels of the sulfur in the air are any higher, according to Thompson.
People in the area have also complained about the sulfur monitoring system in York needing to be closer to the Catawba area, where the smell seems to be coming from. Thompson told WBTV the monitor station is currently under review. She wants public input of where they should put a sulfur monitoring station.
While everyone investigating asks for patience, Hafer is just happy something is being done.
”We’re gonna fix this but we need everybody to hang in there and be a part of the team that helps us fix this,” says state Senator Michael Johnson, who has been trying to get to the bottom of this with DHEC and two other senators since mid February.
”I’m glad someone’s taking the initiative to figure out what’s going on,” says Hafer. “That’s very good to hear.”
If a person smells something, DHEC is asking people to say something. DHEC says you do that by filling out their form every time you smell that smell. They would especially like people who are having severe symptoms to fill it out. Every single detail helps in this investigation.
