UPDATE: South Carolina DHEC still investigating odor, not many answers yet

The Department of Health and Environmental Control still does not have many answers yet. However, they are working on it. Director of Environmental Affairs Myra Reece says New Indy Containerboard is just one of the odor suspects. According to her, the team has been in the Lancaster/York area every day investigating the odors. She says New Indy is in constant communication with the agency and team on the ground. The paper mill is a part of a “in-depth review.”