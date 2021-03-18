UNC Charlotte to return to full operations for 2021 fall semester

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte announced Thursday plans to return to full operations in fall of this year.
UNC Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber announced the news in a letter to students and staff. She said not only do they expect the campus to be fully open, but they are also looking forward to welcoming spectators back at sporting events, although capacity details have not yet been fully worked out.
“Over the past year, you have stepped up in countless ways to keep our community safe. You have committed to the 6 W’s, faithfully completed the Niner Health Check and followed our rigorous testing protocols. Your dedication and cooperation have helped us keep our virus transmission low and our campus open. Thank you,” Gaber wrote. “We now turn our attention to planning for the fall 2021 semester.”
The announcement comes as COVID-19 vaccines become increasingly available and infection rates and hospitalizations, for the most part, continue to decrease across the state of North Carolina.
“This is very good news, and it means UNC Charlotte is in a position to plan for a return to full operations in fall 2021,” Gaber said.
She continued, “We will continue to closely monitor all local and state data as we move forward with our plans, and we will follow all guidance we receive from health officials and the UNC System to ensure our return is done safely.”
Gaber said students and staff can expect the following changes:
- Face-to-face classes will resume at pre-pandemic levels.
- Our residence halls will be at full occupancy.
- Employees will return to their offices, and all campus services will be offered in person.
- All buildings and facilities will return to regular capacity, including dining and recreational options.
- We plan to once again welcome spectators at Charlotte 49ers events, though the exact capacity is still being determined with the state.
“I also implore you to remain vigilant in precautionary measures over the next few weeks, especially as the vaccine continues to be rolled out,” Gaber said. “It is important we continue to maintain our commitment to our 6 W’s -- wearing our face coverings, maintaining physical distancing -- so we can finish our spring semester as strong as we started it. And so we can be together again this fall.”
For more information, you can check the Niner Nation Cares Website for updated.
