Troutman searching for new police chief after resignation of chief and another officer

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County town of Troutman is beginning the process of finding a new police chief after Chief Tina Fleming resigned on Wednesday.
“We just had a police chief who has worked here for a little over fifteen months, and an officer who is on his third stent of employment to tender their resignations,” said Town Manager Ronald “Duck” Wyatt.
Wyatt confirmed that the officer who resigned was J. D. Bumgarner. Wyatt said he could not discuss any circumstance related to the resignations.
“Chief Fleming has been a good leader at the right time for our town,” Troutman Mayor Teross Young said. “I regret she has submitted her resignation. I think she will do well in her future endeavors in law enforcement.”
Troutman still has police protection that Wyatt described as more than adequate.
“We’re in a great situation with that,” Wyatt said. “We have for the per capita numbers for Iredell County and other towns and cities, Troutman still has more officers per capita protection than any of our surrounding towns in the county. We’re in great shape there. It’s unfortunate that those two chose to resign, but we’re still in good shape with protection for the citizens of our town.”
Wyatt said the town would begin the process of finding a new chief and estimated it could take up to three months.
Fleming began serving as chief in Troutman in September, 2019, after serving as a part-time officer for 16 years.
“We’ve got some great officers, they know our town, know our communities, we know how important security and our law enforcement are to the community and we’ll continue that long term,” Mayor Young added.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.