Texas attorney general says $29 million in electric bills will be forgiven

“Griddy charged Khoury in the middle of a disaster. She and her husband mostly were without power in their home from Wednesday, February 17, 2021, to Thursday, February 18, 2021,” the complaint reads. She was charged $9,546 between February 1 and 19 — about 40 times more than her typical bill range of $200 to $250, according to the suit. “At the same time, Khoury hosted her parents and in-laws, who are in their 80s, during the storm. Even then, she continued to minimize any power usage because of the high prices,” reads the complaint.