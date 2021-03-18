Shelby, N.C. man charged in connection to U.S. Capitol storming

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Federal agents have charged a man from Shelby, North Carolina in connection with the January storming of the United States Capitol building.
After the storming of the U.S. Capitol, the FBI began soliciting information and tips concerning violence at the Capitol on the FBI’s website.
According to a criminal complaint, an anonymous tipster submitted a report that identified Johnny Harris as someone who was posting pictures of himself inside of the U.S. Capitol building on his Facebook page.
Harris was interviewed by FBI agents on Jan. 19. During that interview, officials say he admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, with a megaphone and flag. He also stated that he recorded videos inside the U.S. Capitol with his GoPro device. During another discussion, Harris also also stated that he recorded some footage on a cell phone.
While reviewing body camera and security camera footage from inside of the U.S. Capitol Building, a special agent observed an individual who appears to be Harris inside of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, specifically inside of the Rotunda and in a hallway just outside of the Rotunda.
The following images are a sampling of screenshots obtained from that footage.
A special agent interviewed two witnesses who both travelled to the United States Capitol region with Harris and reportedly saw him on Jan. 6, 2021. The two witnesses were shown screenshots of an individual matching Harris’s description inside the U.S. Capitol building.
They both identified the individual in the screenshots as Harris.
Johnny Harris is accused of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority intending to impede or disrupt government business and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in or close to any restricted building or grounds.
He is also accused of knowingly uttering loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings.
