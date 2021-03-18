Resource Fair for veterans happening this weekend

The event will be held at Speedway Harley-Davidson in Concord. (Source: Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant | March 18, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 3:26 PM

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special Resource Fair will be held for veterans this weekend in Cabarrus County.

Operation Decisive Victory will be hosting the “first ever” Veteran Stand Down & Resource Fair. It will be at the Speedway Harley Davidson in Concord.

USDA Farmers to Families Food Box will be available for community members in need on a first come first serve basis.  There will also be free clothes, hygiene products, haircuts and canned foods available for our homeless and at-risk families.

Participating vendors and sponsors include:

Vendors:

  • VA Medical Center (Salisbury, NC)
  • NC Works (Concord, NC)
  • Rowan County Housing Authority
  • National Alliance on Mental Illness (Concord, NC)
  • Combat Veteran Military Association (CVMA) Chapter 15-2
  • Guardians of the Children (Mooresville, NC)
  • Alpha Omega Phi Military Fraternity & Sorority
  • Hook Line & Heroes (Charlotte, NC)
  • Cabarrus Black Boys, DAR (Concord, NC)
  • Riders Against Cancer (China Grove, NC)
  • Dog Training Elite Charlotte
  • Support Her B.O.O.T.S (Charlotte, NC)
  • Core Wound Healing
  • Hope St. Food Pantry (Charlotte, NC)
  • Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery (Concord, NC)
  • Suburban Guardianship (Concord, NC)

Sponsors:

  • Speedway Harley-Davidson (Concord, NC)
  • Engel Dental Center (Charlotte, NC)
  • Pro Cal Professional Decals, Inc (Concord, NC)
  • Military Missions in Action (Fuquay-Varina, NC)
  • Thin Line Legion (Monroe, NC)
  • 12 Pilot Wives (Charlotte, NC)

