Resource Fair for veterans happening this weekend

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special Resource Fair will be held for veterans this weekend in Cabarrus County.
Operation Decisive Victory will be hosting the “first ever” Veteran Stand Down & Resource Fair. It will be at the Speedway Harley Davidson in Concord.
USDA Farmers to Families Food Box will be available for community members in need on a first come first serve basis. There will also be free clothes, hygiene products, haircuts and canned foods available for our homeless and at-risk families.
Participating vendors and sponsors include:
Vendors:
- VA Medical Center (Salisbury, NC)
- NC Works (Concord, NC)
- Rowan County Housing Authority
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (Concord, NC)
- Combat Veteran Military Association (CVMA) Chapter 15-2
- Guardians of the Children (Mooresville, NC)
- Alpha Omega Phi Military Fraternity & Sorority
- Hook Line & Heroes (Charlotte, NC)
- Cabarrus Black Boys, DAR (Concord, NC)
- Riders Against Cancer (China Grove, NC)
- Dog Training Elite Charlotte
- Support Her B.O.O.T.S (Charlotte, NC)
- Core Wound Healing
- Hope St. Food Pantry (Charlotte, NC)
- Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery (Concord, NC)
- Suburban Guardianship (Concord, NC)
Sponsors:
- Speedway Harley-Davidson (Concord, NC)
- Engel Dental Center (Charlotte, NC)
- Pro Cal Professional Decals, Inc (Concord, NC)
- Military Missions in Action (Fuquay-Varina, NC)
- Thin Line Legion (Monroe, NC)
- 12 Pilot Wives (Charlotte, NC)
