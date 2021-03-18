Man faces charges of stealing gun, drug possession

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have charged a man with stealing a handgun, and for possession of drugs.
On Thursday, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported residential break-in on Mt. Hope Church Road. The victim reported a .40 caliber handgun was stolen from his residence.
Deputies arrived and began an investigation, speaking to neighbors near the victim’s home. The investigation identified Johnny Fore, 36, as a possible suspect.
Deputies began searching for the suspect to continue the investigation.
The vehicle that Fore was reported to be driving was found at a residence on Castor Road near Faith.
Deputies located Fore at this residence and were able to conduct a search.
During the search, deputies say they recovered the stolen handgun from the Mt. Hope Road house break-in. Deputies also discovered a small quantity of “crack” cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills and approximately 23 grams of crystal methamphetamines packaged in plastic bags, as well as over $600 in US currency.
Fore was charged with felony breaking, entering and larceny, larceny of a firearm, possession with the intent to sell/deliver schedule II, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule III, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fore was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
