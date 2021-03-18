Gov. Roy Cooper issues State of Emergency as Tornado Warnings issued across N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency declaration as severe weather impacts North Carolina on Thursday.
“This state of emergency will allow movement of trucks and equipment to respond to emergencies, rapidly restore power outages and clear debris after the storm passes,” said Gov. Cooper.
Cooper, with the concurrence of the Council of State, signed transportation waivers that waive size and weight requirements for vehicles traveling on state highways to support the restoration of utility services, debris removal and emergency relief efforts.
The order also allows the state to seek federal reimbursement for any disaster-related costs.
A Tornado Warning was in effect for more than an hour for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union counties in N.C. and York County, S.C.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted at 4:38 p.m. about 8 miles north of Rock Hill, S.C. The storm was moving east at 35 miles per hour.
