Gaston County Schools plans for in-person high school graduation ceremonies

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Schools plans to hold in-person ceremonies for high school graduations this year, the district confirmed Thursday. The ceremonies will be held outdoors.
“Our high schools will conduct in-person ceremonies,” Gaston County Schools said.
Graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 29, but district leaders came up with a plan that breaks graduation up into different groups and times to allow for COVID-19 protocols. Graduation for most high schools will be held the night of Friday, May 28.
“Based on the current local and state mandates limiting the number of people we can have in both indoor and outdoor venues, and the the need to maintain the six feet of social distancing, the single Saturday morning ceremony we’ve had in years past is in not an option at this time,” district leaders say.
Gaston County Schools will instead hold an outdoor ceremony at each high school in cohorts.
Each school would hold two graduation ceremonies on May 28, with the Cohort A family starting at 5:30 p.m. and Cohort B family starting at 8 p.m.:
- Ashbrook
- Bessemer City
- Cherryville
- East Gaston
- Forestview
- Highland Hunter Huss
- North Gaston
- South Point
- Stuart W. Cramer
The following schools will hold graduation ceremonies on the following days:
- Gaston Early College - May 20
- Gaston Virtual Academy - May 26
- Warlick - May 26
- Webb - May 26
Graduation seniors will be expected to stay for both ceremonies and the entire class will procession into and out of the stadium together.
In the event of inclement weather, a second attempt to hold the ceremonies would be on Saturday, May 29 at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Schools plan to offer a minimum of four tickets per graduate, and a pre-recorded video showing each graduate will be available for those unable to attend the ceremonies.
SAFETY PROTOCOLS:
- Health screening
- Temperature checks
- Metal detecting
- Masks required
- Social distancing
“This plan does allow us to make adjustments,” district leaders say, in the event that mandates are changed.
