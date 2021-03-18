FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for much of the WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Charlotte Metro area until 6 p.m. this evening. This includes Lincoln, Cleveland, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union (N.C.), Lancaster, York and Chester counties in the WBTV viewing area.
This watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado to occur. At the moment there are no warnings, yet things could potentially get going more in the next hour.
The First Alert has been extended into Friday morning as bands of showers and thunderstorms continue to trek across the WBTV viewing area.
The best chance for severe storm development will be this afternoon as moisture moving in from the southeast enters a more unstable environment - east of I-77.
While a couple rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out in any neighborhood, the focal point of this afternoon’s scattered thunderstorms will be over the eastern Piedmont and Sandhills.
There’s also remain a low-end threat for damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes in the aforementioned area.
Today’s highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s before sliding down into the 40s with breezes, widely scattered showers and cloudy skies.
The latest round of model runs suggest we’ll have to deal with a couple more waves of rain overnight into Friday morning. So, early risers, expect damp conditions before the rain tappers off once and for all by mid-morning.
While the rain will come to an end, the clouds will be stubborn - refusing to exit. Therefore, Friday afternoon and evening will feature likely mostly cloudy skies with highs staying well-below average in the low to mid 50s.
Temperatures will take an even deeper dive Friday night, with most neighborhoods falling to the freezing mark by early Saturday morning.
While the weekend will be cool, expect dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Highs will move from the mid 50s Saturday to the low 60s Sunday.
Above-average temperatures are back in play as the workweek begins. Mostly dry conditions will remain in place Monday and Tuesday before rain returns Wednesday.
The spring equinox is officially at 5:47 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
