First Alert: Heavy rain, scattered thunderstorms drench Carolinas today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is currently in effect for the entire WBTV viewing area as heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms move from west to east across the region today.
Wet conditions will intensify and will become more widespread during the late morning and early midday hours.
The overall threat for severe storm development has been lowered, but there’s still a low-end threat for damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes mainly south of I-85 during the early afternoon hours.
Any late-day storms will be fueled by the today’s unseasonably warm temperatures. High temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 70s across the Piedmont this afternoon.
The bulk of the rain and storms will push east of our viewing area by evening, but a few widely scattered showers could still drift across our neck of the woods tonight into Friday morning. Low temperatures will slide into the 40s as cooler air moves filters in overnight.
Expect more sunshine during the second half of the day Friday. But even with decreasing clouds, high temperatures will remain below average in the upper 50s. Temperatures will take an even deeper dive Friday night, with most neighborhoods falling to the freezing mark by early Saturday morning.
While the weekend will be cool, expect dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.
Highs will move from the mid 50s Saturday to the low 60s Sunday. Above-average temperatures are back in play as the workweek begins. Mostly dry conditions will remain in place Monday and Tuesday before rain returns Wednesday.
