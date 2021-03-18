Concord Police conduct driving checkpoint overnight

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement in Concord wanted to be sure that people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day were doing so safely.
Concord Police and other agencies set up a checkpoint on Wednesday night. According to Captain Todd McGhee, while there may be some violations for things like expired licenses, their main goal is to stop people from driving drunk.
“Hopefully the message gets out that we’re doing a checkpoint,” McGhee said, “people that would drive impaired either have a designated driver, or find a service provider to get home safely.”
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office also took part in the checkpoint. All agencies involved said they were hopeful that if people did go out, that they would make sure to find a safe way to get home.
