Charlotte residents find ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day despite restrictions still in place

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the streets of Charlotte were not packed with people Wednesday night, some Charlotteans still found a way to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day.
The buildings that make up the uptown skyline sported a green hue Wednesday night and some uptown businesses featured festive St. Patrick’s Day décor.
Several people gathered at Connolly’s On Fifth for celebratory drinks.
Uptown resident Steven Mosher wanted to join in the fun.
“I just wanted to come out, hang out a little bit. I do feel safe in the Charlotte area,” Mosher said. “There’s good protocols that are in place at the places we’ve been visiting so it’s been a good time. I don’t feel like I can’t come out.”
Kelly Noftsger and several students from the Connick School of Irish Dance spent the evening touring different businesses and performing dance numbers.
Noftsger explained that she had noticed some people celebrating even though COVID-19 restrictions placed limitations on businesses.
“I think as the vaccine’s coming in and more and more people are comfortable getting out, they’re out, they’re in the crowds, some of them have masks on when they’re up from the tables,” said Noftsger.
The general manager at Connolly’s declined to do an interview with WBTV but explained that his staff was doing its best to enforce capacity restrictions at the bar. Some people gathered outside of the establishment to enjoy drinks Wednesday night.
“Everybody’s still having a good time, but we’re being very safe and gotta support the Irish bars and small to medium-sized businesses,” said Connolly’s customer Austin Tezza.
Unfortunately, not every Irish pub in uptown has been as lucky as Connolly’s. Several Irish-themed bars are gone because of the pandemic.
In the last year, Fitzgerald’s and Murphy’s Kitchen and Tap have permanently closed for business. Ri Ra Irish Pub is still shut down but plans to reopen.
“Some of them just weren’t able to make it because of following the rules and that sucks,” said Mosher. “It sucks for the people that live here and it sucks for the owners of those establishments too because they work hard.”
Noftsger said she sympathizes with the bars that haven’t survived the pandemic because she too is a small business owner.
“My heart breaks for the small businesses that haven’t survived this year,” said Noftsger.
Mosher said that seeing people out and about for Saint Patrick’s Day made him happy Wednesday.
“Seeing the streets as empty as they have been for the past year or several months now, it’s just been kinda disheartening so like seeing everybody out, it’s great, it’s uplifting actually,” Mosher said.
