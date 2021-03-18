Catawba man arrested after drugs uncovered in multi-agency investigation

Catawba man arrested after drugs uncovered in multi-agency investigation
Damien Alonzo Burch (Source: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 3:57 PM

CATAWBA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Catawba man is in jail after investigators found drugs in his home, and a gun altered to look like a Nerf toy gun.

Narcotics Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department and the Newton Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home off Old Catawba Road.

The found cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, about $2,300, and 25 firearms.

Investigators found a Glock model 19 rifle that was made to look like a toy Nerf gun. While the guns are legal, officers say they’re concerning to law enforcement.

A gun modified to look like a Nerf toy gun was found in Damien Alonzo Burch's home.
A gun modified to look like a Nerf toy gun was found in Damien Alonzo Burch's home. (Source: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

Damien Alonzo Burch as charged with felonious possession of cocaine, felonious possession of mushrooms and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

He is being held under a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.