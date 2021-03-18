Catawba man arrested after drugs uncovered in multi-agency investigation

CATAWBA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Catawba man is in jail after investigators found drugs in his home, and a gun altered to look like a Nerf toy gun.
Narcotics Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department and the Newton Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home off Old Catawba Road.
The found cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, about $2,300, and 25 firearms.
Investigators found a Glock model 19 rifle that was made to look like a toy Nerf gun. While the guns are legal, officers say they’re concerning to law enforcement.
Damien Alonzo Burch as charged with felonious possession of cocaine, felonious possession of mushrooms and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
He is being held under a $20,000 bond.
