Biden orders flags at half-staff to honor victims of Atlanta-area spa shootings

Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were poised to travel to Atlanta on Friday as part of their tour to promote the benefits of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package signed into law last week. While they will go to Atlanta as planned, the White House said the president and vice president will postpone an event to tout the rescue plan and instead meet with Asian-American leaders “to discuss the ongoing attacks and threats against the community” and meet with other local leaders. They are also set to visit the Centers for Disease Control to receive an update on the pandemic.