Water main break closes part of West Sugar Creek Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A water main break closed a road in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning.
The water main break happened along West Sugar Creek Road, closing the two inside lanes from Glory Street to North Tryon Street. Charlotte Water estimates the road will remain closed until 1:30 p.m.
Police say someone crashed in the area around 5:45 a.m., leaving power lines down. As of 8 a.m., there were no power outages in the area, according to Duke Energy’s Outage Map.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.