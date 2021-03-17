VACCINE TEAM: How do I make a homebound COVID-19 vaccination appointment?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Millions of people are still searching, making appointments and getting the vaccine in the Carolinas.
As more people become eligible, including on Wednesday when a part of Group 4 gets its chance, questions are sent to our Vaccine Team.
Tonya asks: “I’m disabled, 52 years old, and need to get the vaccine at my home. What do I need to do?”
Answer: It depends on where you live.
We know Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties are offering vaccines to people who aren’t able to make it out. If you live in one of those counties, the information is here.
In order to have the vaccine brought to you, you must be homebound, be in Groups 1 through 4, and live in those counties.
