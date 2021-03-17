CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You are probably like most of us, anxious to wrap your arms around someone you love without worrying about COVID-19.
As more people across the Carolinas complete the vaccination process, the Vaccine Team is getting questions from viewers who want to see family members.
Grace asked the Vaccine Team: “Can a fully vaccinated person still transmit COVID-19 to an unvaccinated person?”
Earlier this month the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance for people two weeks after their second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or two weeks from the Johnson and Johnson single-shot vaccine.
In a report, last updated March 8, the CDC says fully vaccinated people are less likely to spread the virus that causes COVID19. Because this virus and the vaccines are so new, the agency is using “real-world” effectiveness.
Keep in mind the CDC says these recommendations are fluid. They might change as we get more people fully vaccinated across the country.
The report offered these recommendations:
“Fully vaccinated people can:
- Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
- Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
- Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic "
