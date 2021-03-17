Trooper fired after being accused of shooting teen during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana State Police trooper indicted in October on charges connected to a 2018 traffic stop has now been fired.
Kasha Domingue was fired from LSP, effective March 16, 2021, according to a spokesman with the agency.
A grand jury indicted Domingue Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon.
Domingue shot teenager, Clifton Dilley, behind a store on Perkins Road. He was a passenger in a car stopped for making an illegal U-turn.
Dilley filed a federal lawsuit against Domingue in 2019. Click here to read the full document.
The following statement is from Don Cazayoux of Cazayoux Ewing Law Firm who represents Dilley:
“Scotty and his family are pleased to hear of Trooper Domingue’s firing. One of their main concerns has always been that she be prevented from doing this to anyone again. Her termination for shooting Scotty in the back and paralyzing him will make it less likely she will be allowed to patrol the streets anywhere in the future. The State Police’s action here also demonstrates their recognition that Trooper Domingue’s version of how and why the shooting occurred was false and that she shot a young man in the back and paralyzed him for no reason. We are hopeful that this is the first step in bringing justice for Scotty, his family, and the community.”
