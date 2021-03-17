Thursday’s First Alert: What you need to know ahead of possible severe weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect as heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms move into the area tonight through midday Thursday.
Meanwhile, this afternoon’s temperatures will top out in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. Scattered showers will start trickling in the from the west late tonight before becoming heavy and more widespread by Thursday morning.
Temperature will soar from the 50s to the 70s over the next 24 hours as cold front will approaches the region from the west and cross the Carolinas during the peak heating of the day sparking the chance for severe weather.
The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but isolated large hail and short-lived tornadoes will also be possible, especially across the Piedmont along the I-85 corridor and areas to the southeast.
There may be a lingering shower or two still around on Friday as cooler afternoon temperatures near 60° return for the close of the workweek. The weekend looks mainly dry but chilly with afternoon readings in the 50s on Saturday before recovering to near 60° on Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday of next week look to be dry and mild with high temperatures well up into the 60s.
The spring equinox is officially at 5:47 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.