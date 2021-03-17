Some local schools moving to virtual learning Thursday due to severe weather risk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some local school districts have already announced moves to virtual learning Thursday due to the risk of severe weather.
Lancaster County Schools and Chester County Schools in South Carolina will take a virtual learning day Thursday due to the storm risk.
So far, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say they are aware of the forecast and the district is carefully monitoring the weather. There have been no changes so far.
Should there be any changes to the schedule, CMS officials say they will notify families and staff through usual communication channels.
Rain is a possibility at any time through the day on Thursday. The overall system will move from west to east. The best chance for severe weather will be from late morning into the afternoon.
The WBTV viewing areas is under a moderate risk for severe weather from Charlotte - to the east and south. There is an enhanced risk for the foothills and a slight risk for the mountains.
That means everyone has the possibility of seeing some type of severe weather.
The biggest concern will be for gusty winds. Hail and heavy rain are also possible. Unfortunately, tornadoes can’t be ruled out.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.