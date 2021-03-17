Severe weather risk Thursday has prompted another First Alert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting off damp and chilly this morning after a wet and cold Tuesday. It may take the better part of the day, but I’m forecasting temperatures to recover to the milder middle 60s this afternoon as a warm front slowly lifts across the WBTV viewing area.
There may be a stray shower, or even a thunderstorm in one or two neighborhoods late today, but the main rain comes late tonight and Thursday.
Rain tonight and Thursday will be heavy at times, but more showery in nature than what we had on Tuesday. The main concern Thursday centers on the potential for severe weather.
A cold front will approach the region from the west and cross the Carolinas during the peak heating of the day. There could be a shower or thunderstorm at any time Thursday, but the better chance for severe weather, including damaging winds, large hail and even tornadoes unfolds during the afternoon and evening hours as temperatures rebound to the middle 70s.
The greatest risk appears to be along and south / east of I-85.
There may be a lingering shower or two still around on Friday as cooler afternoon temperatures near 60° return for the close of the workweek. The weekend looks mainly dry but chilly with afternoon readings in the 50s on Saturday before recovering to near 60° on Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday of next week look to be dry and mild with high temperatures well up into the 60s.
The spring equinox is officially at 5:47 AM on Saturday, March 20th.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
